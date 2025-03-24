Saints Reunion Called 'Under-The-Radar' Move Of Offseason
The New Orleans Saints have been hard at work since the 2024 National Football League season came to an end.
New Orleans had to find a new head coach and did so by poaching former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shortly after the Super Bowl ended. The Saints have been adjusting the roster since even before the National Football League's legal tampering period opened with restructured contracts, news deals, and even some reunions.
The deals that have gotten the most buzz are the new ones with Chase Young, Juwan Johnson, and the recent signing of Brandin Cooks, but the team has done a lot more that hasn't gotten as much love.
ESPN took a look at each roster and described each team's most "under-the-radar" move and had the Saints' Isaac Yiadom as the top one for New Orleans.
"Under-the-radar move: Re-signing cornerback Isaac Yiadom," ESPN's Katherine Terrell said. "The Saints are going to need cornerback depth now that Paulson Adebo and Marshon Lattimore are gone, and Yiadom played well when he started eight games due to injuries in 2023. He returns on a moderate contract and will give the Saints a familiar face in a defensive backs room that has gone through a lot of changes in the past few months."
Yiadom is a seven-year National Football League veteran who spent the 2023 season with the Saints. He was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 and had one interception, 46 total tackles, and held opposing quarterbacks to an 88.7 quarterback rating in 41 total targets.
The Saints lost Paulson Adebo so it certainly is nice that Yiadom is coming back to town.
