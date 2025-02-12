Saints Fan-Favorite Unlikely To Return In 2025 After 8-Year Stint
The New Orleans Saints are going to have to make some very difficult decisions this offseason thanks in large part to the cap.
The National Football League offseason is here. In March, the new NFL calendar year will kick off and free agency also will begin. It's going to be an interesting few weeks because of the fact that New Orleans is a team in transition. The Saints won five games in 2024 and now reportedly have a new head coach in Kellen Moore.
One thing that is going to make things difficult for the Saints is the cap. New Orleans currently is ranked last in the NFL in cap space with over -$54 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
The Saints are going to have to find a way to free up space and fill roster holes without too much money to go around. Changes could be on the way. With Moore now in the mix, the team will be able to take a look at the roster in the near future. One player who is going to be worth watching is fan-favorite Taysom Hill. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that it's unlikely to return in 2025.
"They have a decision coming on Taysom Hill," Rapoport said. "Hard to imagine he'd back in New Orleans, but I guess anything is possible."
Hill has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Saints and has done everything the team could've asked for. Unfortunately, it's unknown at this moment if he will be back. He could end up being a cap casualty.
