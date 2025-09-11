Saints Fans Will Love What Drew Brees Said Despite Week 1 Loss
The New Orleans Saints may have lost against the Arizona Cardinals Week 1, but that isn't swaying Drew Brees' opnion of the team for the 2025 season in general.
Before the season started, Brees spoke to Amanda Guerra of CBS and said he thinks the Saints have a chance this year to "make a statement" in the NFC South.
"I think we're poised and ready to make a statement in the NFC South this year," Brees said. "I mean, there's no dominant team in the NFC South. Yes, the Tampa Bay (Buccaneers) have won the division the last couple of years in a row here. Baker Mayfield is by far the most established quarterback and is playing really well. The rest of the teams have young, maybe not-quite-as-established starters. Bryce Young in Carolina finished the season really strong last year. I love his journey and the adversity he overcame last year, an up-and-coming team. Michael Penix starts that era in Atlanta and here we go Spencer Rattler getting his opportunity with the Saints."
Although the Saints lost Week 1, he isn't shying away from his take at all. He joined DJ Siddiqi of RG.org for an interview and said winning the division should be a priority for New Orleans and he made the case why they can.
The Saints legend spoke out about the team's chances
"Win the division," Brees said. "Why not? Who scares you in the division right now? Atlanta really should have beat Tampa. They missed a field goal at the end that would have tied it and sent it to overtime. Atlanta's in a position where they're trying to establish themselves with a new young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. and you got Carolina trying to establish themselves with a young quarterback in Bryce Young...
"Everybody's got just as equal an opportunity as everybody else. "The Saints have one of the best offensive lines in all of football. We have one of the most dynamic backs in Kamara. They got one of the most dynamic receivers. Defensively, their depth up front, and then a bunch of young defensive backs...They've got a talented coach and play caller in Kellen Moore. So tell me what you don't like about the Saints right now? The biggest question mark is, hey, how's the quarterback going to play? Obviously, that's a huge part of it. But I like Spencer Rattler. If it's Tyler Shough, at some point, I like Tyler Shough. They just need experience."
If he's not worried, Saints fans shouldn't be worried yet.
