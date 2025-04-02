Saints 'Fired Up' After Surprising $31 Million Deal
The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason seeming like they were about to have to blow up the roster due to the salary cap issues the team faced.
That didn't end up being the case, though. New Orleans pushed some of its cap issues to the future with contract restructurings. They haven't stopped there, though. There's new money on the books and one deal that was somewhat surprising was when the team signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal.
That's a pretty big deal and he's a talented player. The Saints had a need at safety and it's nice they got him, but at some point the cap will pop back up as an issue.
On the bright side, though, he really is a talented player and immediately makes New Orleans' defense better. Head coach Kellen Moore had nothing but praise for him, as shared by the team.
"We nailed it when we were able to get Justin," Moore said. "Ultimately he made a decision that he wanted to come back to Louisiana, and we're just so fired up.
"Going into the Super Bowl preparing to play the Chiefs when I was in Philadelphia watching him on film, he was one of the impact players on that field."
The Saints look better on paper right now than they did at the end of the 2024 season if they can stay relatively healthy in 2025. But, the cap is going to be a big talking point next offseason as well.
More NFL: Saints' Kellen Moore Doesn't Rule Out Big Addition