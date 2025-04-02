Saints' Kellen Moore Doesn't Rule Out Big Addition
How are the New Orleans Saints handle the upcoming National Football League Draft?
We are three weeks away from finding out after weeks of speculation and rumors. The Saints have met with a wide range of players, including some quarterbacks.
New Orleans has Derek Carr in line to be the team's starter after restructuring his deal. Behind Carr, the Saints have Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci. Could there be another addition on the way this offseason through the draft?
Head coach Kellen Moore said Carr is someone the team is confident in, but didn't rule out the draft as an avenue to add more to the quarterback room, as shared by the team.
"The quarterback position is a valuable position in our league, we all know that," Moore said. "I'm a quarterback guy, I do like seeing quarterbacks. As we went through our process, there were a couple as we went through the stops...
"I think every team in the NFL is always trying to bring in quarterbacks and develop them under any circumstances," Moore said. "It's a very valuable position. We have Derek (Carr), who's played a ton of football (and) we feel great about, and our organization has invested in quarterbacks the last few years – Spencer (Rattler), Jake (Haener) and then Ben (DiNucci)...I think any time you can add value to the room it's important because it is a developmental position. The age of the quarterbacks peaking is usually a little later, they have longer careers than other positions."
The draft is coming up quickly and New Orleans has been linked to guys like Quinn Ewers, Jaxson Dart, and even Shedeur Sanders. Could the Saints bring another guy in behind Carr?