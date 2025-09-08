Saints Free Up $3.6 Million Thanks To Taysom Hill; What's Next?
The New Orleans Saints reporteldy freed up some more cap space thanks to a contract restructuring with do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill.
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football shared the news on social media on Monday.
The Saints made a decision with Taysom Hill
"Taysom Hill recently reworked his contract, creating about $3.6 million in cap savings," Underhill reported.
An announcement like this couldn't really come at a better time. The reason for this is that there is a real argument that the team could use another boost in the secondary after the announcement on Monday that safety Julian Blackmon suffered a torn labrum.
The most obvious way to use some of this cap savings -- if New Orleans wants to add a piece -- would be looking to the open market for a potential safety replacement. There are a few guys out there right now, like Justin Simmons formerly of the Atlanta Falcons.
Some of the other free agents still out there on the open market are Christian Wilkins, Preston Smith, Jadeveon Clowney, Stephon Gilmore, and old friend Jamaal Williams among others. It's unclear as of writing what the Saints' plan is moving forward, but it's obviously better to have more flexibility than less.
There's been a lot of noise about Hill dating back over the last few months. This is because he's 35 years old and is in the final year of his four-year, $40 million deal. He's coming off of a serious injury and as of right now it isn't clear when he will be able to return to the field. A timeline has not been given. So, with all of the uncertainty around him, there was buzz about the possibility of the team moving on. The Saints have not done that, though. They have kept him around. They reworked his deal, which could be viewed as a sign that the team views him as a piece for this season at some point. But, that's speculation. We'll see what happens. But, in general, a solid move to free up more space.
