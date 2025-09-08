Saints Lose $3 Million Starter Potentially For Rest Of 2025
The New Orleans Saints got some bad news on Monday about one of the team's starters.
New Orleans lost safety Tyrann Mathieu ahead of training camp as he announced his retirement from the National Football League. In response, the Saints went out and signed 27-year-old safety Julian Blackmon to a one-year deal worth just over $3 million.
Blackmon quickly impressed throughout camp and earned a spot in the Saints' starting lineup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Unfortunately, it could be a while before he's seen rocking the black and gold again.
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported on Monday that Blackmon was feared to have "suffered a significant injury" that would force him to miss time.
"S Julian Blackmon suffered a significant injury against the Cardinals and is expected to miss time, I'm told," Underhill said.
Shortly afterward, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport took to social media and shared that the team feared that Blackmon "suffered a torn labrum."
The Saints got a rough update
"Saints S Julian Blackmon, an instant contributor after a late signing, is feared to have suffered a torn labrum in the loss to the Cardinals, sources say," Rapoport said. "They’re still doing tests, but if confirmed, he’s looking at season-ending surgery. A tough blow...Last year Julian Blackmon had a torn labrum and underwent surgery in January. This injury, to a different part of the same labrum, may require surgery quicker."
Underhill confirmed the report.
"This is a torn labrum. Same one as last year. Expected to get surgery soon," Underhill said.
That's just brutal. Blackmon had surgery in January for a torn labrum and now months later needs to do again. The big question is whether or not he will return in 2025 at any point. It doesn't seem likely, as Rapoport noted. But, the team itself hasn't announced that Blackmon is lost for the season. The Saints' no need to go back to the drawing board at safety no matter what, though, if Blackmon at least missing significant time.
