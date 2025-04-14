Saints Get 'Surprising' Update From NFL Expert
There isn't a team in a more odd spot right now than the New Orleans Saints.
There were weeks of rumors shortly after the 2024 season ended that the Saints could make a move at quarterback. Derek Carr is expensive and has had an injury-filled run in New Orleans so far. The Saints made it clear that they were planning to keep him after all of the rumors, to the surprise of some.
His deal was altered and the matter was seemingly settled. Now, that may not be the case any longer. He's dealing with a shoulder injury that came as a shock to many on Friday, although it was reported that the Saints did know about this mysterious injury.
The timing is interesting with the NFL Draft coming up. It's under two weeks away and the Saints have been linked to some high-end prospects like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. At this point, you've probably heard all of this. There's been enough speculation about both signal-callers. Lately, all of the buzz has been about Sanders.
But, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared on Monday that it would be "surprising" if Sanders was selected in the top 10 of the draft.
"Anyway, I don’t think Sanders is going in the top three," Breer said. "And at this point, it feels like it’d be surprising if the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets or Saints took him in the top 10.
"I’ve had more than one person say to me that if Sanders goes in the first round, it’ll be because an owner got involved. That, of course, is a bit of a guess from a few guys who are clued into how Sanders is viewed. But it’s also a bit of a window into the way evaluators are looking at the Colorado star."