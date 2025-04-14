Saints Pick Up Another Big-Time NFL Draft Visit
The New Orleans Saints certainly haven't been quiet by any means so far this offseason.
There are teams who make headlines all throughout the offseason for moves or decisions they make while others somehow find a way to keep all of their movements pretty much silent until an actual decision is made.
It seems like each passing day more reports come out about who New Orleans is visiting with ahead of the NFL Draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared an update on another big visit on Monday as the Saints are set to visit with Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
"Some visits: Ohio St. OT Josh Simmons is visiting today with the Saints and Tuesday with the (Arizona Cardinals)," Schefter said. "South Carolina DT TJ Sanders is visiting today with the (Cincinnati Bengals) and Tuesday with the (Buffalo Bills). Miami OL Jalen Rivers is visiting today with the Bengals. Georgia LB Smael Mondon is visiting today with the (Baltimore Ravens)."
Simmons only played in six games in 2024 but he's ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle in this draft class and No. 30 overall prospect by ESPN.
"Simmons started 13 games at right tackle at San Diego State in 2022 and 19 games at left tackle at Ohio State the past two seasons," Steve Muench said. "He missed most of the 2024 season after tearing a patellar tendon and didn't work out at the combine. But the expectation is he'll be ready for the start of the 2025 season. His arms are short, yet he's quick and takes sound angles pushing out to speed rushers. Simmons delivers a strong punch at the top of his pass set.
"He mirrors well and is tough to beat when he gets his hands inside. He can seal the edge, work up to the second level and cut off backside defenders in the run game, making him a good fit for zone-heavy schemes. He can get into position and wall off defenders on man/gap runs. Simmons is not an overpowering mauler, but he played with more of an edge on his 2024 tape than he did on his 2023 tape."
