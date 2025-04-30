Saints Given Surprising Suggestion At Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room has some potential right now despite some pretty big question marks as well.
Right now, the Saints' quarterback room features Derek Carr, Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. New Orleans had Ben DiNucci but cut him loose on Tuesday. Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that he recently addressed while speaking during a church service. He noted that he has an MRI to prove that he has an injury. As of this moment, it's just not clear how long he will be out if at all.
If he's healthy, the team already announced that he will be the starter. If not, then it seems like either Shough or Rattler will be the guy depending on how a quarterback competition goes ahead of the 2025 season.
At this point, it seems like it would be a pretty surprising to see the team make another addition, but CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggested that the team go out and get Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins now as well.
"Kirk Cousins to the Saints," Benjamin said. "We don't expect the Atlanta Falcons to deal the veteran inside the NFC South, nor would New Orleans be willing to eat his inflated contract. If, however, Cousins is eventually cut loose as he reportedly desires, the Saints still need a proven arm, provided Derek Carr is unavailable due to injury and/or discontentment. Yes, they drafted Tyler Shough early, but new coach Kellen Moore might prefer some veteran insurance."
Now this would be pretty surprising. Cousins' whole situation in Atlanta is quite odd, to say the least. He signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the team last year and then they drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he took over as the team's starter during the season. Cousins hasn't been moved yet and the contract seems rather large to just cut. A trade still sounds possible, but a release doesn't seem likely on the outside looking in.
His contract seems to be far too expensive for the Saints to land with a massive one of its own on the books in Carr. This doesn't seem to be particularly likely, but crazier things have happened, I guess.
