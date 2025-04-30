Saints’ Kellen Moore Make His Opinion Of Tyler Shough Very Clear
One thing that has been pretty clear over the last few days is that the New Orleans Saints got their guy.
There’s been a lot of chatter about the Saints’ quarterback position. That’s not too shocking. New Orleans has a star on its hands in Pro Bowler Derek Carr. But, he’s injured and it’s unclear what his availability is going to be for the 2025 season.
The Saints knew they had to make a move and did so in the recent 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints landed Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft and it’s pretty clear that head coach Kellen Moore already has been impressed by this guy and appreciates the experience that he brings from his seven years of college football, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Tyler's experience, certainly there's value to that," Moore said as transcribed by Terrell. "You can see it in the classroom aspect of this thing. His ability to process football at a very easy rate in the classroom. It's really, really good when you throw him up there and you're watching film and you're talking about plays and concepts. He's got great exposure, and he's got great experiences that he can lean on...
"He was ready, he was prepared. Obviously he's been through a lot, in a good way, so he's ready to compete in our quarterback room."
This offseason has especially been interesting for the Saints' quarterback room with Carr obviously injured and without a clear succession plan in place. Now, it seems like the team has one.