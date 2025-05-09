Saints Giving 1,895-Yard Receiver Shot At Making Roster
The New Orleans Saints have been kicking off rookie minicamp and included in that are 16 tryout players attempting to crack the team's roster.
One player that stands out about the 16 players trying out is former Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions playmaker Donovan Peoples-Jones, as shared by NOF Network's John Hendrix.
"Donovan Peoples-Jones is among the 16 tryout players for Saints rookie minicamp," Hendrix said.
There's been a lot of buzz about the Saints' wide receiver room this offseason. New Orleans has Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks expected to be the team's top three receivers. The Saints lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason and there's been speculation about the possibility of adding another veteran, like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper.
Peoples-Jones isn't at Allen or Cooper's level, but he could be a solid depth piece if healthy. He was taken in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent the first three-plus seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Detroit Lions. The best season of his career so far was in 2022 when he racked up 839 yards on 61 catches to go along with three touchdowns.
In 2023, he appeared in 15 games with the Browns and Lions and had 13 catches for 155 yards. He didn't appear in a game last year and spent some time on the Lions' practice squad.
Overall, he has appeared in 58 games across four seasons and has 122 catches, 1,895 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.
