Saints Have Major Decision Due To Derek Carr Injury
This is the week that the New Orleans Saints fans have been waiting for.
We are just three days away from one of the most exciting events of the year: the National Football League Draft. All of the speculation and rumors have been leading to this week. By now, you know likely know all of the big details. New Orleans has the No. 9 pick and nine selections overall.
New Orleans has a big decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position due to the fact that Derek Carr isdealing with a shoulder injury. While this is the case, don't expect New Orleans to take a quarterback at No. 9, as shared by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"What you need to know: The Saints need to get younger across the board and are buoyed this year with the capital they brought home for (Marshon Lattimore)—New Orleans has six of the first 131 picks," Breer said. "And I know there’s been a narrative that, with Derek Carr’s injury, and with Kellen Moore now aboard, that they’d take, or even move up for, Sanders. The reality?
"They’ve done way more outward work on (Jaxson Dart) than they have on Sanders, and I’d think, as it stands, they’d be way more likely to take an edge player or a tackle than they would a quarterback at No. 9. Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart and Georgia’s Mykel Williams are bigger edge players with the sturdiness that Brandon Staley has looked for, which mirror what Cam Jordan has given the Saints over the years. Banks wouldn’t be a shocker either."
A quarterback could be an option at some point for the Saints, but it doesn't sound like the No. 9 pick will be it.
