Saints Have One Of NFL's Biggest Fantasy Sleepers
The New Orleans Saints have some weapons at their disposal.
Although the Saints' quarterback situation isn't clear right now with the competition in full swing. Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are duking it out for the starting job and it certainly seems like one of these two will be under center Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.
No matter who plays quarterback for the Saints in Week 1, New Orleans' offense should be fun to watch in 2025. There are weapons all over the place and Kellen Moore already has proven himself to be an offensive whiz. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks are a solid receiver trio. Juwan Johnson is coming off the best season of his career, and New Orleans' running back room features guys like Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Cam Akers.
There's talent here and Moore could be the guy to put them in the right position.
If you play fantasy football, one guy who probably is on your radar is Olave. That's not shocking. No. 1 receivers have thrived in Moore-led offenses. But, he shouldn't be the only one you're targeting. Even with questions at quarterback, Shaheed could be a sleeper option.
He has some buzz heading into the 2025 season, despite only playing six games year.
ESPN's Mike Clay shared his comprehensive projections for the 2025 season and projected Shaheed to finish the season with 62 catches, 918 yards, and four touchdowns in 17 games played. Now, that's obviously just a projection, but would be huge fantasy-wise.
Shaheed currently is ranked as ESPN's No. 47 receiver for PPR fantasy football leagues. You'll be able to get Shaeed late in drafts, but if he can live up to these projected stats, he'll end up finishing significantly higher by the time the season ends. All of this is to say, if you can get Shaheed in the late rounds of your drafts, get him.
