Saints Heartbreaker? Fan-Favorite Is At Crossroads
The New Orleans Saints are just a few weeks from kicking off training camp.
New Orleans will kick off training camp on July 23rd. It's an exciting time to follow New Orleans because despit the fact that it won just five games last year, the roster as currrently constructed looks like it could do more damage in 2025. That certainly hinges on whoever wins the starting quarterback job as well, but there is hope.
As training camp gets here, one storyline to follow will be the team's injuries, though. Quarterback Jake Haener missed mandatory minicamp and OTAs due to an injury. Two guys that have been working their way back are gadget "tight end" Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau as well. Neither Hill nor Moreau played in minicamp or OTAs as well.
Those two specifically will be worth watching. New Orleans re-signed Juwan Johnson this offseason and have Jack Stoll on the roster as well right now. Could either Hill or Moreeau end up being cap casualties this summer?
Hill would be the most likely of the two. His cap hit is over $17 million for the 2025 season. His future with the team has been talked about all offseason and right now it isn't clear when he will be back. When healthy, he clearly can help this team. But, he's expensive and has question marks around him. The Saints are going to have to make tough decisions to get this roster down to 53 people. Hill is someone to watch.