Saints' Alvin Kamara Lands Monster Prediction
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was on pace for one of the best seasons of his career so far in 2024.
Kamara appeared in 14 games and set a new career-high in rushing yards at 950. It was his eighth year in the National Football League and yet he showed signs of getting even better.
Now, he should have an even better opportunity in 2025 with Kellen Moore coming in and leading the offense.
Kamara is going to have plenty of opportunities and because of this LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson predicted he will set a new career-high in rushing yards again and finally get over the hump and top 1,000 rushing yards.
"It’s always hard to believe that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has yet to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a single season throughout his career," Jackson said. "You’d never realize it because he topped 1,300 total yards in each of his first six seasons, clearing the 1,500-yard mark in three of those years.
"But alas, it’s the truth. That could change this year with new head coach Kellen Moore calling the shots. My bold prediction for this week is that the ninth-year running back will amass 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career in 2025. Kamara would be the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Saints since Mark Ingram’s 1,124 yards rushing in 2017."
If there ever was a time for Kamara to reach this threshold, it would be in 2025. The Saints have Moore leading the offense now and the offensive line is in a great place on paper full of first-round picks. If Kamara can stay healthy, this should be a near-guarantee, rather than a bold prediction. While this is the case, it still is bold because Kamara has played eight seasons and hasn't reached the number yet. Is 2025 the year?
