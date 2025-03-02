Saints Held ‘Formal’ Meeting With 31-TD QB After Derek Carr Update
The New Orleans Saints seemingly are set at quarterback for the 2025 season.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis recently spoke about four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr and made it sound like the team would be rolling with him for the 2025 season. There has been a lot of chatter about the quarterback position with Carr having a large cap hit for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns, but it sounds like the team will figure something out there.
It certainly sounds like Carr will be the team's quarterback next year -- and that makes a lot of sense. When Carr has been on the field, he has been great. Who will back him up? That's not fully clear right now -- the team has a very long offseason ahead of them.
The NFL Draft is approaching and one interesting tidbit that came out of the NFC Scouting Combine is that New Orleans reportedly held a "formal" meeting with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, according to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala.
"Texas QB Quinn Ewers tells me he had seven formal meetings here at the combine: (Jacksonville Jaguars), (Tennessee Titans), (New York Jets), (New Orleans Saints), (Las Vegas Raiders), (Indianapolis Colts), and (Pittsburgh Steelers). Only two - the Steelers and Raiders - did not put him on the whiteboard. He said they were far more focused on him as a human."
Ewers had 31 touchdown passes in 2024 in 14 games. Ewers could be someone worth taking a flier somewhere between the second and fourth round of the upcoming draft.
