Saints High-Profile Starter Officially Retiring From NFL
The New Orleans Saints' offensive line wasn't at full strength in 2024 and one of the biggest reasons why was because of the fact that Ryan Ramczyk didn't appear in any games.
He was selected with the No. 32 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his entire seven-year career with the Saints but announced his retirement on Thursday on Instagram.
"What an incredible journey it’s been," Ramczyk said. "My path to the NFL wasn’t a straight line, it wasn’t the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It’s funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a “welder” to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I’m filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me...
"I’m excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life."
You can read his entire message right here.
He developed into a star for the Saints. He was named an All-Pro in three of his seven NFL seasons. All three of the selections came from 2018 through 2020. Ramczyk was even named to the first-team All-Pro in 2019. Knee problems hindered him from there on and likely played a role in this decision.
Hopefully, he finds what he is looking for in retirement.