Saints Get Clearest Answer Yet On Shedeur Sanders
The New Orleans Saints need a new quarterback but arguably the most plugged-in National Football League insider doesn’t think that one of the most interesting prospects is coming to town.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter talked about Shedeur Sanders and how his landing spot is up in the air, but made it clear he doesn’t think that New Orleans will be it at No. 9.
"There have been people this week—not many, but a couple—who have pointed out, 'Don't be surprised if the Giants take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3,'" Schefter said. "Do I think it's happening? It doesn't sound like it, but I don't think it can be dismissed. And I know (Jason McCourty) brought up the possibility of the Saints, and it would make a lot of sense... but the fact of the matter is, when you talk to people around the league, I don't think they believe the Saints are taking Shedeur Sanders.
"It certainly feels like his range ... is three to 21, and I don't like the chances of him going nine."
Recently, he’s been the most speculated about prospect when it comes to New Orleans. Even before Derek Carr’s injury was reported, Sanders was talked about. He's widely considered the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the draft class.
His eventual landing spot has been a popular debate in the NFL world and he’s been talked about as high as a top thee prospect and as low as in the second round. He clearly is a tough prospect to project but Schefter made it sound like he’s not coming to New Orleans.
