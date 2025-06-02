Saints Have ‘Draft-Day Steal’ In New Orleans
There is a lot to like about the New Orleans Saints, even that isn’t the prevailing messaging across the league right now.
New Orleans is going to enter the 2025 season as underdogs no matter what happens over the next few months. The Saints have an aging, veteran roster that plays in a weak division. With good health, the Saints could surprise people.
In the meantime, the Saints need to figure out who is going to be the team’s quarterback. Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler seem like the favorites. There’s been a lot of positive buzz about both throughout OTAs.
This has been the case enough that Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Shough one of the league's "draft-day steals."
"Tyler Shough won't be handed the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback job, but he's one step removed from that point," Sobleski said. "With Derek Carr's retirement, Spencer Rattler's performance during his rookie season (under a different coaching staff) and a Jake Haener injury at the start of OTAs, this year's 40th overall draft pick is positioned well to be a Day 1 starter. His early returns certainly haven't hurt the rookie's standing...
"The 6'5", 219-pound signal-caller being able to make all of the throws shouldn't come as a surprise. He was a highly regarded recruit, who went on to start at three different Power Four programs. Multiple injuries and age, as a seventh-year senior, were the primary factors that held Shough back throughout the process. His age can be viewed as a positive, at least in the Saints' situation."
Shough was taken with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft by New Orleans. If he's really going to be a "draft-day steal" he'll have to win the starting job from Rattler, but that's up in the air.