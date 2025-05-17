Saints Insider Addresses Chris Olave-Steelers Trade Rumors
It was an odd day for the New Orleans Saints on Friday.
The reason for this doesn't have to do with the franchise itself. The Saints didn't make any announcements or really do anything, but reports started to surface about the possibility of a trade involving Chris Olave and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rumors started to pick up steam in the morning on social media, but PennLive.com Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh quickly weighed in and squashed it.
"In addition, sources tell PennLive that New Orleans does not seem interested in trading Olave," Farabaugh said. As of this morning, nothing is close to a trade or imminent. The Steelers would love to acquire a player of Olave’s talents, but the two sides must be interested in this. In addition, these due diligence calls to ‘check in’ happen all the time across the NFL."
He confirmed that the Steelers have called about the young playmaker, but noted that a move didn't seem likely by any means.
John Hendrix of NewOreans.Football also weighed in on the matter and shut it down.
"Yeah asking is one thing," Hendrix said. "Any team can try. But the Saints trading him? Nah. Not happening is the sense I get. They picked up his 5th-year option too. Would be smarter to hold onto a piece that actually helps your team, especially with an uncertain situation under center."
Don't expect Olave to be anywhere else in 2025, at least at this moment.
