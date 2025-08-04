Saints Insider Reveals Next Step In QB Battle
The New Orleans Saints haven't made any decisions yet in the ongoing quarterback competition, but one of the team's insiders shed some light on when we could start to see some traction, at least.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell discussed the quarterback battle and shared that things won't start to heat up at least until New Orleans' nine-day road trip to California and preparation for preseason action.
"New Orleans Saints," Terrell said. "Quarterback. No position battle will be more scrutinized in New Orleans than the one currently going on at quarterback. Kellen Moore said he doesn't expect to make any big decisions on this until the first preseason game or beyond, and so far the Saints have split first-team reps between three of their four quarterbacks (rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener).
"Both Rattler and Shough have rotated into the first team offense at least twice. There has been no front-runner just one week into camp, and the Saints will likely try to keep things even for a while -- at least until they take a nine-day road trip to California and begin preparing for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers."
New Orleans will face the Chargers on Sunday, August 10th. This doesn't mean that whoever starts that game is guaranteed to be the team's starter Week 1, but this is an important look into the decision-making progress and when things will be a little more important. The competition gets talked about each and every day, but the quarterbacks have just been rotating. It's about to get real and we should know who the Saints are at least leaning towards soon.
