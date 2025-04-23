Saints Insider Thinks 'Bizarre Streak' Could End
The New Orleans Saints are going to be the team to watch on Thursday night.
Thursday will be one of the biggest days of the year across the National Football League. The reason for this is because of the fact that the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The NFL Draft obviously is one of the most transformational times of the year. Over the course of the weekend, there will be seven rounds and the next generation of stars will have their dreams come true. The Saints are going to be interesting to follow because their plans seem to be completely up in the air.
New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the draft on Thursday. There have been some that have been adament that the Saints won't use the pick for a quarterback. Others have been equally as forceful with the idea that a new signal-caller will join the franchise at that pick. We'll see what happens.
Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune seems to be in the camp that thinks the Saints will take a quarterback on Thursday, although not necessarily at No. 9.
"One of the most bizarre streaks in NFL history finally could come to an end this week," Duncan said. "The New Orleans Saints might finally select a quarterback in the first round of the draft, ending the club’s mind-boggling 54-year drought. The Saints are expected to select a quarterback high in this draft, perhaps as early as Round 1, but it will be a surprise if they pull the trigger at No. 9. It’s more likely they trade back into the bottom of Round 1 or top of Round 2 to get their guy.
"Plain and simple, the value isn’t there to take a quarterback in the top 10 this year. The quarterbacks in this class are graded as second- and third-round talents. The lone exception is Cam Ward, whom Tennessee is set to select with the No. 1 overall pick."
We're just one day away now from finding out.