Saints-Jets Projected Trade Would Pave Way For 21-Year-Old Game-Changer
If the New Orleans Saints don't make a trade, they will make their first selection in the upcoming National Football League Draft at No. 9.
That's certainly a good spot and would give the team an opportunity to add some top-tier talent. The NFL Scouting Combine is going to kick off this week then it will be a spring to the NFL Draft in April with free agency kicking off in between.
With each passing day, more and more mock drafts are released. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman released a mock draft on Monday and projected the Saints and New York Jets to pull off a trade so New York can move up to No. 7 and select Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.
"No. 7. *TRADE* New Orleans Saints: DI Mason Graham, Michigan," Wasserman said. "Trade terms: Saints receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 7); Jets receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 9), 2025 third-round pick (No. 93)
"The Saints jump two spots to ensure they can swipe Graham away from the division rival Panthers. They have a desperate need on the interior, as their defensive tackles ranked last in PFF run-defense grade in 2024. Graham's 92.6 PFF run-defense grade this past season led all FBS defensive tackles."
Graham is 21 years old and was an All-American in 2024. He finished the season with 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass defended. These numbers are solid but don't tell the full story. Graham is a game-breaking talent and one of the best overall defensive players in this draft class.
New Orleans could use a boost on defense so this move could make some sense.
More NFL: Saints Mock Draft: Why 1,233-Yard Playmaker Is Best Bet At No. 9