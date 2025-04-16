Saints Keeping Close Eye On 2 Star-Studded Prospects
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and a lot of the chatter recently has been about the quarterback position.
This isn't too shocking after the news broke of Derek Carr's shoulder injury. While this is the case, there is no guarantee at least this time that the Saints will take a new signal-caller at No. 9. There are veterans still available who could be worth looking into in free agency or on the trade market, the team already has Spencer Rattler who could be a short-term option, and also there's no guarantee that Shedeur Sanders will be available at No. 9 and that seems a little high for the next best prospects.
It's going to be a tough decision, for sure, but the Saints are continuing to do their due diligence on other position groups as well. Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com shared that the Saints would be attending a private workout for Georgia prospects Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams.
"The Saints are expected to have a contingent of scouts/coaches/execs attend the private workout of Georgia NFL Draft prospects Jalon Walker and (Mykel) Williams in Athens, Ga., on Thursday," Duncan said.
Walker currently is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in this draft class by ESPN while Williams is at No. 9 on ESPN's list. Both could help the Saints on the edge and pair nicely with guys like Chase Young and Cam Jordan. We're just eight days away from the speculation and reports ending and seeing who the team actually will select.
