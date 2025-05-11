Saints’ Kellen Moore Breaks Silence About Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints landed a new head coach this offseason and he already has a huge question ahead of him.
Derek Carr announced his retirement on Saturday to the surprise of many. It has seemed like Tyler Shough was going to get a shot in 2025 and now it seems like a guarantee.
The Carr news came as a shock and head coach Kellen Moore opened up about the decision on Saturday, as shared by the team in a video on social media.
"Obviously, as we have gone through this whole offseason Derek's had to go through a lot as you go through this process," Moore said. Obviously, making the decision to retire from the National Football League after an 11-year career. First of all, you respect and appreciate so much what he's done in this league. The on-the-field performance and the off-the-field person he's showcased and the impact he's had one so many. It's really special...As we've gone through this process, this is obviously the decision that was settled. It was really good communication throughout the process."
Carr shared a statement on Saturday about his retirement.
"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League. For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us."