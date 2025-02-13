Saints' Kellen Moore Breaks Silence On Accepting New Orleans Job
The New Orleans Saints have their head coach of the future.
It's a new era in New Orleans and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be the guy to lead the team into the future. New Orleans was linked to the 36-year-old for weeks before it was able to finally get a deal done.
This is because the Saints couldn't hurt Moore until the Eagles were out of the playoffs and they made it all the way to and won Super Bowl LIX. Moore is going to lead the team into the future and he released a statement through the team about his excitement for the role.
"I am excited to join the New Orleans Saints and deeply appreciate the faith that Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization have placed in me," Moore said. "I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started. I would also like to thank the Philadelphia Eagles for an incredible 2024 season. I'm excited to begin this new chapter."
Saints owner Gayle Benson shared a statement through the team as well.
"At the start of the interview process, it was important to find a head coach who was the right fit for the New Orleans Saints organization," Benson said. "Through the search process, it became clear that Kellen is the right person to help us re-establish a winning program and culture that our fans are accustomed to and have come to expect. I would also like to thank Darren Rizzi for his service as interim coach and leading our team this past season. I am truly grateful to him."
"I would like to welcome Kellen Moore and his family to New Orleans," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "He is an outstanding communicator with the ability to lead people and has a clear vision for this football team. Through this head coaching search, we had the opportunity to meet with several impressive candidates and I thank them for their hard work and preparation in this process."
Moore is an exciting hire and just helped get the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Hopefully, he can help turn the Saints around quickly.
