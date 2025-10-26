Saints' Kellen Moore Explains Spencer Rattler Benching
The New Orleans Saints had a significant day on Sunday, despite suffering its seventh loss of the season.
New Orleans faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended up losing, 23-3, to drop its record on the season to 1-7 on the season. While this is the case, the biggest story of the day wasn't the final score. Instead, it was the fact that the Saints benched Spencer Rattler in favor of second-round rookie Tyler Shough after tallying two turnovers -- one interception and one lost fumble.
In Shough's first extended appearance in the NFL, he went 17-for-30 for 128 yards, one interception. He also had 12 rushing yards on three carries. The interception pops up in the box score, but wasn't necessarily Shough's fault. You can see the play below.
After the game, Saints head coach Kellen Moore explained the decision to bench Rattler for Shough in a clip shared to social media by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.
"We just needed to find a way to create something on offense," Moore said. "It has more to do with the offense collectively. We're just not executing and playing at a high enough standard. We've got to find a way to move the football consistently, protect the football, and score points. This a pure, full offense evaluation point. We're just not there."
Who will start next week for the Saints?
Moore was asked if Shough would start next week when New Orleans faces off against the Los Angeles Rams, but didn't have an answer yet.
"I think we just have to evaluate the whole thing in the next 48 hours on offense (and) find the solutions that give us the best chance to win," Moore said. "Tyler went in there and looked the part. He made some plays. One interception was unfortunate. Gave us a chance to convert there. Obviously will make that evaluation quickly and make some decisons moving forward. This had more to do with the whole offense just not playing well enough. Trying to generate a spark there."
The Saints now have to address the question quickly. In seven days, the Saints will face the Rams. Will there be a different starter under center? The Saints didn't commit to a starter for next week, but Moore's comments certainly aren't positive in regard to the play of Rattler and the offense as a whole.
