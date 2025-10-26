Saints WR Brandin Cooks Has Shot At Obscure NFL History
With the 2025 National Football League trade deadline coming up, reports are starting to surface giving a bit of insight into what the New Orleans Saints will do.
New Orleans will face the 5-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and then face the Los Angeles Rams next week before the trade deadline comes on Nov. 4. The Saints are 1-6 entering the clash against Tampa Bay and rumors are growing about guys who could be on the move. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that a trade involving Brandin Cooks is "very possible." He also noted that with a trade, Cooks would set a new record for most times traded throughout a career at five.
"Here is a familiar name who could be dealt: Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks," Rapoport reported. "If that happens, Cooks would make history. Cooks, 32, has been traded four times in his 12-year career, tied for most in NFL history with linebacker Kiko Alonso and Hall of Famer running back Eric Dickerson. Cooks was traded from the Saints to the Patriots in 2017; the Patriots to the Rams in 2018; the Rams to the Texans in 2020; and the Texans to the Cowboys in 2023.
"Cooks, who has 14 catches and 127 yards in seven games this season, would become the first NFL player to be traded five times if he is dealt. And according to sources, a Cooks trade is very possible."
Brandin Cooks is someone to watch
That's certainly not the type of history you want to make. Cooks has had a very productive career and is approaching 10,000 career receiving yards. Before the Buccaneers game, he sat at 9,659 yards, 341 yards away. But, being dealt four times already with a chance for a fifth must be difficult with all of the moving around.
Cooks re-signed with the Saints this past offseason on a two-year, $13 million deal. Through seven games, he has 14 catches for 127 yards in his return to New Orleans.
At 1-6, the Saints are in flux right now. Unfortunately for Cooks, that could mean another change of scenery.
