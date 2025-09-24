Saints' Kellen Moore Gives Chase Young Injury Update
The New Orleans Saints have been missing one of the biggest pieces of their defense to begin the 2025 National Football League season.
New Orleans re-signed Chase Young this past offseason to a three-year, $51 million deal after spending the 2024 season with the Saints. Young played 17 games for the Saints last year and had 5 1/2 sacks and 31 total tackles. That was tied with Carl Granderson for second on the team behind Bryan Bresee who had 7 1/2.
Young has missed the Saints' first three games of the season while dealing with a calf injury. On Wednesday, the Saints released their initial Injury Report of the week and it was shared that Young missed practice once again. Young was joined by Dillon Radunz who also missed practice on Wednesday.

While this is the case, Saints head coach Kellen More had a positive update about the pass rusher on Wednesday. Moore shared that Young is "close" to returning, as shared by Jeff Noawk of Audacy Sports.
"Chase (Young) is close," Moore said. "He’s progressing."
That's obviously not much to go off of, but it is positive at the very least. Young is a big piece for this team. Back early on this offseason, it wasn't clear what direction the Saints would go in. They weren't in a great position salary cap-wise and it seemed like Young would be too expensive to return Instead, the Saints restructured some deals and ended up re-signing the 26-year-old.
When he initially went down with the calf injury, he talked about how he was feeling good.
"I feel good, very good. I feel good, that's all I'm going to say," Young said. He also said “Hell no” when asked if it is a long-term issue.
But, this is a calf issue we're talking about. Especially with all of the Achilles injuries going around, it's important to take care of calf injuries and not get hasty. Hopefully, he's able to return as soon as this weekend, but it's important to not rush a soft-tissue injury like the calf.
