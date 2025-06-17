Saints' Kellen Moore Lands 'Phenomenal' Endorsement
The New Orleans Saints made some big changes this offseason.
After a last-place finish in 2024, the Saints were at a crossroads once the campaign came to an end. After weeks of rumors, the Saints got their man to lead them into the future in Kellen Moore. His addition was just the beginning of an offseason of change.
Moore brings a fresh philosophy into the franchise and a new staff around him. The Saints haven't dealt with significant roster turnover aside from Derek Carr as of writing, but still, things are different.
Saints All-Pro Demario Davis was a guest speaker at the "All Arkansas Prep Banquet" and was asked about his thoughts on New Orleans heading into 2025 and had nothing but positive things to say.
"Every year you get an opportunity to show what you’ve learned in the past and to be able to add on to it," Davis said as transcribed by K8 News' Charles McCary. "I’m a big believer in it’s always the next play. If you’ve done something bad, then, you know, let it go. it’s the next play. if you’ve done something well, like, oh, that’s good, but it’s on to the next play. So, yeah, I’ve had a ton of success in my career, but now it’s the next play, and I’m really excited we have some phenomenal coaches that have been brought in, brought new energy into our building.
"A lot of players who are returning in some new all coming together, a lot of camaraderie, it was a great offseason of grace spring so we’re really looking forward to the season."
The fact that Davis specifically went out and talked about the "phenomenal" coaches brought in and the new energy should bring some excitement for Saints fans. It starts with Moore and it sounds like things are going well so far. But, how will that translate to the sandings?
