Saints 'Surprise' Could Push For Starting Job
The New Orleans Saints made a handful of big moves this past week.
Although quarterback Tyler Shough and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. have been talked about the most, they aren't the only guys who could have a big impact on the 2025 season. The Saints made a wide-range of picks. New Orleans made nine picks and didn't stack up specifically at one position group but instead added depth all throughout the franchise on both sides of the ball.
It wasn't the most shocking thing in the world because of the fact that the Saints don't just have one hole to fill. One position that has been talked about a lot is cornerback. Last year, the Saints had Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo to kick off the campaign but both are gone now. The Saints attempted to bolster the position by taking Louisville corner Quincy Riley in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler called Riley the team's "Day 3 pick who could surprise" and also suggested that he could push for starting reps.
"Day 3 pick who could surprise: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville," Brugler said. "A top-100 prospect on my board, Riley was arguably the top cornerback during Senior Bowl week, which only verified what he put on tape in college. Given his athletic talent and coverage smarts, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him push for starting reps as a rookie. Devin Neal was a steal in the sixth round, too, and Fadil Diggs might have been my favorite pick of Round 7."
The Saints bolstered the offensive line and quarterback room with their first two picks. If they can end up getting a starting corner from the fourth round right away, that would be a pretty great look.
