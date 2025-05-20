Saints' Kellen Moore Makes Statement About Adding Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints added a potential quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough in the recent 2025 National Football League Draft.
New Orleans lost Derek Carr as he announced his reitrement, so the quarterback room obviously is on the younger side now. New Orleans has Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers. Of these four guys, Haener is the oldest at just 26 years old.
Unsurprisingly, this has led to some buzz about the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback into the mix.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore shared an update on the team's plans at quarterback, as transcribed by NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"Certainly there's times where if the opportunity presents itself, you feel like it's a really good fit, we'd love to do it," Moore said as transcribed by Patra. "We feel like we have some good guys here that can certainly mentor each other at the same time going through this process. I feel like our quarterback room has some experience there in the sense that myself, (offensive coordinator) Doug Nussemeier, (QB coach) Scott Tolzein, we've all been around this for a while from a player's and a coach's perspective. … We do feel like we've got a good room there, but obviously we're always looking to upgrade our roster as we go. So it may happen...
"We'll see how this whole thing progresses. The roster is a moving, dynamic thing throughout the offseason process. Right now, we feel great, we feel like we've got some young guys, we're excited to just get them on the field and participate. … We'll give those guys a bunch of opportunities. It'll be exciting to see them get out there, learn, grow, make good plays, miss a few, and that's what this whole process is about."
