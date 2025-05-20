Rumored Trade Price Revealed For Saints' Chris Olave
The New Orleans Saints have been in some surprising trade rumors over the last week or so.
Chris Olave is one of the top young receivers in football and rumors started to pick up steam that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in a potential trade. While this is the case, it’s not going to happen.
PennLive.com's Nick Farabaugh weighed in on the trade rumors, and noted that a deal isn't going to happen. While this is the case, he also shared what he heard that the price tag would be for Olave if some sort of deal came together.
"The New Orleans Saints do not want to trade star wide receiver Chris Olave," Farabaugh said. "Of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers inquired about Olave, which caused some buzz on Friday, but two sides must be willing. Sources tell PennLive that New Orleans does not seem interested in trading Olave. A trade is unlikely despite the Steelers’ interest in the 24-year-old wide receiver.
"The trade cost for Olave would not be light, either. League sources had a consensus that it would take at least a day-two pick, likely a second-round pick, for the Saints to part ways with Olave before his fourth season, if they even considered trading him. Given the Saints have no reason or desire to move Olave, the cost is likely higher than that. Olave is coming off a season in which he played just eight games due to concussions. That variable has to be factored into any trade discussions, but he had two 1,000-yard seasons before that."
It doesn't seem like Olave is going anywhere despite the recent trade buzz. It hasn't stopped writers and analysts alike to make mock drafts involving him. They can be pretty much disregarded at this point.
More NFL: Saints Have Perfect Addition Right In Front Of Them