Saints' Kellen Moore May Be Able To Unlock Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints brought Kellen Moore in this offseason to be the team's head coach and that decision already looks great.
Moore is on the younger side and has already shown in his career so far that he knows how to build a high-powered offense. He's done it with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and most recently the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia was good in 2023 before Moore got to town, but his presence undoubtedly helped to take the team to another level and now he will have a Super Bowl ring to show for it.
It's unclear what is going to happen with Derek Carr, but they now will have young quarterback Tyler Shough as another option either in 2025 or beyond. The Saints took him with the No. 40 pick in second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he was the third quarterback off the board. So, why him?
He's talented for sure, but why take him over other options who were available like Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders, Kyle McCord, etc? ESPN's Steve Muench specifically talked about Shough's build and compared him to Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.
"Derek Carr missed seven games because of injuries last season, and the Saints have acknowledged that he is dealing with a shoulder 'issue.' Meanwhile, backup Spencer Rattler lost six of his starts in 2024," Muench said. "Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (was) still on the board, and he's ranked higher than Shough on my board. But consider the quarterbacks whom Saints coach Kellen Moore has worked with as an offensive coordinator: Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. Shough has a similar build to those players and is a better fit for Moore, who gets a talented rookie to mold."
Shough is 6'5'' and 219 pounds. In comparison, Hurts is listed at 6'1'' and 223 pounds, Herbert is listed at 6'6'' and 236 pounds, Prescott is listed at 6'2'' and 238 pounds. His metrics seemingly come closest to Herbert and it's going to be interesting to see what Moore can do with him.
