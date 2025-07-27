Saints’ Kellen Moore Provides QB Competition Update
Training camps kicked off across the National Football League last week and fans got their first look at the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition.
The Saints have been deliberate with their approach to the competition. Entering camp, Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler have been annointed as the favorites, but Jake Haener is still in the mix as well and the team made that clear. Head coach Kellen Moore shared that the Saints would be cycling through the quarterbacks until a decision is made and that is exactly what they did.
Rattler, Shough, and Haener all have gotten opportunities with the first team. Rattler went first, then Shough, and then Haener. As of writing, a favorite hasn't emerged from training camp specifically, but Rattler has gotten a lot of love. But, all three are firmly in the mix for the starting job.
As training camp approached, the Saints' quarterback room has been talked about in a not-so-positive way at times because of the youth and inexperience. But, that doesn't seem to matter in New Orleans. In fact, Moore made it clear that he feels good about all three quarterbacks competing for the starting job.
"We feel good about letting all these guys go for it,” Moore said as transcribed by The Advocate's Matthew Paras.
Now, it's not shocking for a head coach to make it clear that he likes his quarterback room, especially when he played a big role in specifically drafting Shough. But, it should give fans some hope, though.
Moore has had plenty of success offensively throughout his coaching career to this point. Whoever wins the job will be in good hands.