Saints TE Pitches One More Free Agent Splash
Will the New Orleans Saints add another playmaker to the tight end room before the 2025 National Football League season gets here?
This is a question that was raised recently specifically because the team was scheduled to visit with six-year NFL veteran Noah Fant, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Free agent TE Noah Fant is scheduled to visit the Saints after meeting with the #Bengals yesterday," Schultz said. "His visit in Cincinnati was described as 'positive,' and both sides plan to stay in touch — but Fant is continuing to explore a multitude of options."
Fant had 500 receiving yards and 48 catches with with the Seattle Seahawks last year but is available on the open market right now. Clearly, New Orleans has interest. Current Saints tight end Juwan Johnson made it clear that he wants Fant to come to town.
"He can add so much," Johnson said. “One, he can add a lot of explosiveness to the offense and I’d be extremely excited to have him here. I mean, you've had guys like Ben Watson, Jimmy Graham here before. You've had guys like that before that's really been explosive. And so you can just think of things like that. I'm not going to go the whole, like, Gronk and Aaron Hernandez thing. ... But that's the kind of potential something like that can have."
Johnson had a career-best 548 receiving yards last season and 50 receptions. It would be nice to add another safety blanket like Fant as well. A move especially makes sense because Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are both working back from injuries.