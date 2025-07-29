Saints' Kellen Moore Provides Tyler Shough Update
Over the next few weeks, there will be consistent check-ins on how the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition is going.
At the end of the day, this competition won't be won or loss based on one day of work. It's going to likely be weeks before we know the team's thoughts on the battle. This is because New Orleans is cycling through the quarterbacks and each player has gotten a somewhat similar opportunity so far on the practice field.
Spencer Rattler kicked off the first day of training camp with the first team, followed by Tyler Shough, and then Jake Haener. We are now in the second rotation with both Rattler and Shough already getting their second shot. Not all practices are the same. Some feature more passes than others. Some feature pads and some don't. It's early in camp and it's not going to always be pretty.
When it comes to Shough specifically, he's a rookie. He's not a typical rookie at 25 years old, but he's a rookie nonetheless. Head coach Kellen Moore shared a brief update and look at Shough on Monday and said that he thinks the rookie is doing an "excellent job."
"These guys will grow every day," Moore said as transcribed by The Advocate's Luke Johnson. "Every opportunity, especially for Tyler as a first-time rookie in training camp, every day there's new install, new material that maybe is a first time for him. So he's going through that process. I think he's doing an excellent job."
Rattler has gotten the most praise of the three quarterbacks so far. But, it's a marathon and not a sprint. We likely won't get a real look at the competition until preseason games kick off. That will be the true indicator of the team's preferences.
