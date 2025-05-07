Saints Legend Cam Jordan To Receive Important Honor
The New Orleans Saints sure are lucky to have eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan as a part of the franchise.
He's spent his entire 14-year National Football League career with the Saints and will set the record for most games played as a member of the Saints in 2025 if he can play in three games. That seems pretty obvious, but is barring an injury of some sort.
There was some buzz about the possibility of the team moving on this offseason to save some cash but that didn't happen and isn't going anywhere. He's beloved throughout the community for his play on the field, but all he does to help outside of the game of football. Clearly, it's been noticed and it was announced on Wednesday that Jordan will be honored in the city on Thursday with May 8th being deemed "Cam Jordan Day” by the New Orleans City Council, as shared on social media by the team.
"Congratulations to Cam Jordan for Thursday, May 8, being declared 'Cam Jordan Day' by the New Orleans City Council for Cam’s devotion to the city and serving the community!
Jordan is a superstar on and off the field. He was taken with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and has become a pillar in the community. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, a member of the All-2010s Hall of Fame team, and has been equally successful off the field giving back to the community.
There may not be a bigger star in town right now than him.