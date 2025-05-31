Saints Legend Came Back To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have wrapped up their third set of organized team activities (OTAs) of the offseason.
New Orleans kicked off OTAs with practices from May 20th through May 22nd. Their round of OTAs took place on May 27th before a quick break on the 28th. New Orleans returned to action on Thursday and Friday.
Now, the Saints have just three practices left before the mandatory minicamp starting on June 10th.
New Orleans had a big-name visitor on Friday. The team shared photos on social media with legendary New Orleans quarterback Archie Manning in town.
Manning has been brought up a lot this off in large part because the Saints' second-round selection of Tyler Shough actually was the highest New Orleans has taken a quarterback in the draft since the team took Manning with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft.
He has spoken about Shough himself and praised his selection. The young signal-caller has talked about wanting to learn from Manning as well. It was reported that Shough "hopes" to attend the Manning Passing Academy as he tries to put himself in the best position possible to win the Saints' quarterback competition.
Having a guy like Manning in town who has had success in New Orleans certainly is good at this time of the year. OTAs are going on and the Saints are trying implement all of the changes of the offseason. There are some new faces, incluing head coach Kellen Moore. I certainly doesn't hurt to bring a guy like Manning in.
