Saints Legend Defends Teddy Bridgewater Scandal
One former member of the New Orleans Saints is caught up in one of the more surprising "scandals" you will see.
It was reported this week that former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended by Miami Northwestern High School where he has been a coach. Bridgewater himself responded to the noise.
"Damn people done caused all this confusion," Bridgewater said. "Got a phone call tonight and it's no real investigation going on...I told you I have to be an employee to be investigated. Now the paperwork thing still standsbut there is no investigation...We self reported...
"Verne and his administrative homeboys want me gone apparently and tried to hire one of my dawgs like bro wasn't gone lace me up...The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if I'm suspended from MNW I'm free to go to another school of my choice but I'm not going anywhere.
"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to do in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem. This is my last post about this bs."
The news of the suspension caused a firestorm on social media. Essentially, Bridgewater paid out of pocket for food, transportation, and equipment for the team and now is being punished for it. Saints legend Cam Jordan is someone who came to his defense.
"I’ve heard," Jordan said. "Private schools shell out money to players, other schools recruit in the NIL era, and he’s being suspended for? Helping his players? Feeding his players? Make that make sense."
Jordan isn't the only one defending Bridgewater. Public opinion certainly is on his side.