Saints Have New Orleans' Next Breakout Star
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of talent right now, despite a weird offseason. New Orleans' biggest roster hole right now is cornerback and it also seems like the franchise may have a solution on its hands.
New Orleans has a lot to be excited about right now. The Saints have a potential star on their hands in Kool-Aid McKinstry. He is expected to jump into a big role in 2025 and New Orleans is going to need him to thrive. It's going to be interesting to see how the Saints handle the cornerback position, but there is hope with McKinstry.
In fact, The Athletic's Larry Holder called McKinstry the Saints' biggest potential breakout star for the 2025 season.
"New Orleans Saints," Holder said. "CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. There’s no doubt the Saints selected McKinstry in Round 2 of the 2024 draft with the intention of starting him at some point. That moment came midway through last season thanks to the Marshon Lattimore trade and the Paulson Adebo injury. Both of those players are gone, and McKinstry is in line to start for New Orleans in 2025.
"Even as the Saints’ record plummeted in the back half of last year, McKinstry seemed to hold his own with opposing passer ratings of below 78.0 in five of his final seven games (via Pro Football Reference). That included a final three-game stretch where quarterbacks only combined for a 30 percent completion rate (6-for-20) on him."
New Orleans has a talented young corner, now it's about putting him in the right position.
More MLB: Derek Carr Reveals Second-Favorite Play At Saints' Expense