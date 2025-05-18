Saints Legend Drew Brees Has Message About Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints have a new head coach in Kellen Moore and he's already gotten plenty of love.
Moore landed with the Saints shortly after the Super Bowl and he already has a fan in team legend Drew Brees. He opened up about the Saints' newest head coach in a clip provided by the team on social media.
"I've heard nothing but great things about Kellen," Brees said. "Look, I really respected Kellen Moore as a player when he was at Boise State. A guy whose the winningest college quarterback of all time. They were always going in as underdogs and beating teams that they had no business being on the field with back when he was playing. He was just kind of one of these methodical guys that you could see he has moxie and leadership skills. Obviously, he was a clutch performer. He's just carried over all of those traits to being a coach.
"Quarterback coach, play-caller, and now head coach. He's worked his way into this position. I remember talking to Mickey Loomis throughout the process and how excited he was about Kellen Moore. Look, he belongs here and I think he's great for this organization right now with where we are. Great for this fanbase. He wants to bring a winner."
Last year, the Saints finished in last place in the NFC South last year with a 5-12 record. Moore is in town now after being the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2024. There's already a lot of excitement that he can be a guy to help turn things around quickly.