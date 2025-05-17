Saints Linked To Ex-Eagles, Chiefs Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have one of the younger quarterback rooms in the National Football League right now.
With the loss of Derek Carr to retirement, New Orleans is left with 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener, and 2025 undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers.
The quarterback competition is going to be interesting to follow over the next few months. Shough right now seems like the favorite, but the quarterback room is young and it's hard to predict. Even if the Saints want to roll with Shough, it wouldn't hurt to go out and add another veteran into the mix.
Because of this, FanSided's Jovan Alford suggested veteran quarterback Carson Wentz as a potential free agent fit.
"Former Chiefs QB Carson Wentz could be an option for Saints after Derek Carr's retirement," Alford said. "Wentz, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has nine years of experience and was just the backup behind Patrick Mahomes this past season. Wentz didn’t play much in Kansas City, except for the regular season finale...
"The veteran quarterback hasn’t received any interest since free agency opened last March, while other quarterbacks around the league have gotten signed or at least received a tryout for rookie minicamp. At this stage of his career, Wentz likely isn’t an adequate starter anymore, but for a team with a rookie head coach and quarterback, he could be a solid presence on a one-year deal."
Wentz at one point seemed like a superstar in the making. He began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles but has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles, Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs over the last four years.
