Saints Legend Gives Kellen Moore Stamp Of Approval
The New Orleans Saints didn't have the season they wanted to have in 2024.
That's certainly an understatement after the Saints finished in last place in the NFC South with a 5-12 record. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished in first place in the division with a 10-7 record. New Orleans started the 2024 season with a 2-0 record and scored 44 or more points in each game.
The Saints almost took down the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 but lost 15-12 and then the season imploded from there thanks in large part to injuries. The Saints won just three more games after Week 2 and after the season ended opted to bring former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to town to be the team's next head coach.
The move to bring Moore to town has gotten a lot of praise, including from former Saints and current Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, as shared by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.
"Generally, you're going somewhere it's broken," Payton said as transcribed by Paras. "And you've got to fix it quick. And I think Kellen has that calmness about him. I think there's a uniqueness to that city that maybe is not for everyone, but I think he'll do well there. … You can have impossible jobs or good jobs. And I think in this case, he's got a good job."
Moore has made a name for himself in the NFL coaching world for being an offensive whiz. He helped take the Eagles' offense to another level in 2024 and just won a Super Bowl. Hopefully, he can help turn things around for the Saints now. Moore is new to the head coaching world, but fans should be excited about comments like these from Payton about him.
