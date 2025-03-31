Saints Predicted To Fix Major Hole Without Flashy Move
Who will the New Orleans Saints take with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
This is a question that's going to circulate for the next three weeks or so. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place starting on April 24th and New Orleans will make a big choice. Recently, there's been a lot of speculation about who the team could take. This isn't going to slow down. It's just the time of the year.
The Saints still have a few holes to fill and there's only so much a team can do in free agency. New Orleans will have a chance to make a handful of selections in the upcoming draft and offensive weapons like Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Warren, and Tetairoa McMillan all have been floated as potential fits. Even Shedeur Sanders ha been mentioned as a possible option if he drops in the draft.
While this is the case, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman predicted that the Saints will make a less flashy move in the first round and select LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints: T Will Campbell, LSU," Wasserman said. "New Orleans, which owned the league’s lowest PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, heads just up the road to Baton Rouge to select Will Campbell. There will be questions about their offensive line alignment, including for Campbell himself, but he overcame his lack of length to put together an 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade across three full years as an SEC starter."
The Saints need to bolster the offensive line after a rough 2024 season. Adding someone like Campbell would absolutely help do this. But, he hasn't gotten as much buzz as someone like Jeanty. Jeanty just had a historic season and racked up plenty of yards and touchdowns. He absolutely could help the Saints.
While this is the case, Campbell could as well. What will the Saints do? There are going to be plenty of mock drafts and chatter as we approach the draft but we won't know until April 24th.
