Saints Legend Had 'Very Positive' Meetings With Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of question marks but maybe there will be less changes this offseason than initially expected.
Clearly, there are a lot of cap questions with the Saints. Most of the chatter about the team has been about who could end up leaving. But, it doesn't sound like the Saints are ready to rebuild. Keeping Derek Carr for the 2025 season certainly is a sign of this. Could the Saints get creative to fix the cap and then run it back in 2025 with as many members of the 2024 campaign as possible?
New Orleans obviously didn't have the season it wanted to have, but it had just five fewer wins than the NFC South-winning NFC South and dealt with more injuries than pretty much any other team in the league.
It's going to be interesting to see what the team decides to do and Athlon Sports' John Hendrix shared that Cam Jordan has had "very positive" talks with new head coach Kellen Moore.
"Cam Jordan's Future: Jordan and Kellen Moore have talked more than a couple of times already, and it's been very positive," Hendrix said. "The Saints still see the player that he can be, and that could bode well for him returning to New Orleans. Moore values the leadership and it's one of the things that made the team attractive. It sounds like Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu would be a big part of that as well."
Jordan is a team legend, but is 35 years old now and expensive. There was some chatter about the possibility of going in a different direction but it doesn't sound too likely at this point.
