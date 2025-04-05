Shedeur Sanders Has Eyebrow-Raising Comments About Saints' Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints recently have been linked to one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft class.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders likely will be the No. 2 quarterback off the board when the 2025 National Football League Draft gets here in just under three weeks. Where will that be, though? Recently, there's been chatter that he could drop down to New Orleans at No. 9.
He recently was asked about Kellen Moore and the Saints and had an interesting take, as shared by "Saints Block Party Podcast."
"I think he's a great coach," Sanders said. "I also think I watched him a little bit in college. We were so young that I didn't know that was that. But then when I looked him up and did the research I was like 'Dang, he did everything I'm trying to accomplish in life.' So, he knows the recipe. And a lot of people who have played the position understand that point of view versus just a different point of view."
Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, spoke about the possibility of his son landing in New Orleans and certainly sounded like he liked the idea. Shedeur's comments about Moore aren't too shocking but with all of the recent chatter, it's interesting to hear him even talking about New Orleans.
There was a time in which it didn't seem like there was any chance he would be available when New Orleans is on the clock. Maybe things are changing.
More NFL: Saints Blockbuster Surprised NFL World In Wrong Way