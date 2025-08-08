Saints Legend Reveals He Almost Left New Orleans
Early on during the 2025 National Football League season, the New Orleans Saints will have a new franchise leader for games played.
Currently, that mantle is held by legendary quarterback Drew Brees. Brees played 228 games as a member of the Saints. The guy who is right on his tail right now is eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan. He's played 226 games for the Saints. All he needs to do is stay healthy for three games in 2025 to take the top spot from Brees. There's no one even close to these two right now in the record books as well. Once Jordan takes the top spot, he'll have it for a while. Plus, he's still playing and not going anywhere.
There were some rumors about Jordan's future this offseason. He made it clear every time the topic was brought up that he wanted to stay. Jordan is a franchise cornerstone and there isn't anyone else out there right now who represents the franchise like he does.
While this is the case, he revealed that there was a time in which he wasnt sure if he would still be in town and it was sooner than you'd think.
Saints legend Cameron Jordan reveals moment he wasn't sure if he'd stay in New Orleans
Jordan joined Terron Armstead and was asked when did he ever come close to leaving New Orleans -- if there ever was a time.
Jordan responded and shared that there was a time last year that he was frustrated and made a call and then the next day New Orleans made a change, but it wasn't him.
"There was a game last year that I walked off into this tunnel, and I made a phone call, and then the next day we released probably the worst D-line coach I ever had," Jordan said.
Last year, the Saints made a handful of changes throughout the season, including the firing of Dennis Allen. Overall, it was a tough season for the Saints full of injuries. New Orleans started off the season hot, but things fell apart from there. On the outside looking in, you see the firiings and things like that, but to hear these comments from Jordan is pretty surprising. Hopefully, things are in a better place right now with the 2025 NFL season kicking off in a few weeks.