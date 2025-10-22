Saints Likely To Keep Alontae Taylor Barring 'Surprise' Deal
Who will still be on the New Orleans Saints when November 5th gets here?
This is a real question right now because of the fact that the trade deadline is scheduled for November 4th. The Saints, sitting at 1-6 and in last place in the NFC South, are going to be one of the teams to watch with contenders looking for finishing touches for their rosters.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler shared a story highlighting the top 25 players who could be on the move, and unsurprisingly, the Saints were represented. The Saints landed two players on the list: Chris Olave and Alontae Taylor.
Olave has been the subject of plenty of chatter recently, that hasn't been the case as much for Taylor. Fowler said a deal would be a "surprise" but did say that he is "on the radar" for a few teams right now.
Is Alontae Taylor a long-term piece for the Saints?
"The buzz: This would be a surprise but is still one to watch," Fowler said. "The Saints don't want to trade Taylor but would consider it if they receive a strong offer. He is on the radar of a few teams. Taylor is a 2026 free agent who figures to earn a big pay day, and it's worth noting that the Saints have a young core of defensive backs that they like in Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley and Jonas Sanker."
Fowler and Bowen gave Taylor just a 25 percent chance of being dealt and had Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and the Dallas Cowboys as potential fits.
Taylor is going to be a free agent after the season ends unless the Saints get an extension done with him. Despite a down year for the Saints overall, Taylor has been a consistent piece for New Orleans' defense. He has one sack, 34 tackles, and three passes defended so far this season.
There are under two weeks to go until the trade deadline. There's no doubt that the 26-year-old could bring back draft compensation for the Saints. But, do they view him as a long-term piece to build around? We will find out very soon.
